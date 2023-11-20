Ngs42.ru: ex-head of Kuzbass Tuleyev will be buried in Kemerovo not far from his son

The ex-governor of Kuzbass Aman Tuleyev, who died at the age of 80, may be buried in Kemerovo at the Central Cemetery No. 1 not far from his son. About a possible burial place became known regional portal Ngs42.ru from a source in the regional administration.

The interlocutor noted that the last word on this issue belongs to the relatives of the former head of the Kemerovo region. Tuleyev’s youngest son died in 1998 after an accident in Tashkent.

Before this, it was reported that the ex-governor of Kuzbass had serious back problems in recent years. The politician was often seen with a cane.

Tuleyev’s death was reported on November 20. The governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, recalled that he led the region “in difficult times, when miners sat on the rails, blocking traffic on the Trans-Siberian Railway, and managed to lead Kuzbass out of the crisis.”

Tuleyev resigned after the fire in the Winter Cherry shopping center, as a result of which it was impossible to save 60 people, including 37 children.