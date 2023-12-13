The 2023 Argentine soccer season is coming to an end after what was a very intense year for all First Division teams. First came the Professional League in which River dominated from start to finish and won the title while the League Cup is waiting to meet the new champion who will be the winner of next Saturday's duel in Santiago del Estero between Platense and Rosario Central.
On the Calamar side, the team that has Martín Palermo on the substitute bench has just defeated Godoy Cruz in an exciting penalty shootout that allowed Vicente López's team to get into this historic match that, if they won, would be the first First Division title in its history and would also allow it to enter the 2024 Copa Libertadores directly.
While Canalla has just eliminated Martín Demichelis's River on penalties in a duel that did not have many emotions at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium. Miguel Ángel Russo's team is the clear candidate in this match since it was one of the best teams in the country in 2023 with a game that allowed it to avoid relegation and qualify for next season's Copa Libertadores.
Now knowing the path of both teams in the semifinals, these are the possible formations of both to jump to the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades:
Goalkeeper: Ramiro Macagno
Defenders: Nicolás Morgantini, Ignacio Vázquez, Gastón Suso, Raúl Lozano
Midfielders: Facundo Russo, Franco Díaz, Nicolás Castro, Agustín Ocampo
Forwards: Ronaldo Martínez and Mateo Pellegrino.
Goalkeeper: Jorge Broun
Defenders: Damián Martínez, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana, Agustín Sández
Midfielders: Kevin Ortiz, Agustín Toledo; Jaminton Campaz, Ignacio Malcorra, Tomás O'Connor
Forward: Luca Martínez Dupuy
#formations #Platense #Rosario #Central #League #Cup #final
Leave a Reply