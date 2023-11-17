After what was a mess in the last edition due to the COVID-19 situation, Brazil and Argentina meet again for the South American Qualifiers within the framework of Date 6 heading to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico 2026 in a match that will be played at the legendary Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
More news related to the South American Qualifiers:
Surprisingly, both teams come to this match after suffering defeats the previous day. The Verdeamarelho team fell 2-1 against Colombia in Barranquilla and thus added its second consecutive defeat in this competition since, previously, Uruguay beat it 2-0 and it was the Celeste who became the executioner of Argentina in the last day by defeating her by the same result in La Bombonera.
Now, both Fernando Diniz and Lionel Scaloni will seek to recover with the aim of getting the three points in this match. It should be noted that the Rio team has many casualties taking into account the usual squad, among which Neymar, Casemiro, Ederson and Richarlison stand out, while Vinicius Jr, who suffered a very strong blow and had to leave the field against Colombia , is very close to being ruled out for this match against the Albiceleste team.
Taking these circumstances into account, we review the possible formations of both teams for this match that will be played next Tuesday, November 21 at 9:00 p.m. in Argentina:
Goalkeeper: Alisson
Defenders: Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Renan Lodi;
Midfielders: D. Luiz, B. Guimaraes, André;
Forwards: G. Martinelli, João Pedro, Rodrygo.
Goalkeeper: E. Martínez
Defenders: N. Molina, N. Otamendi, C. Romero, N. Tagliafico
Midfielders: R. de Paul, A. Mac Allister, E. Fernández
Forward: L. Messi, Á. Di María, L. Martínez
#formations #Brazil #Argentina #Date #South #American #Qualifiers #Vinicius #play