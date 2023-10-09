The South American Qualifiers return on this FIFA Date in the month of October with Dates 3 and 4 heading to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada where the Argentine National Team, reigning world champion, will face Paraguay and Peru. The first match for Lionel Scaloni’s team will be against Albirroja at the Monumental Stadium. The Albiceleste finds itself with 6 points after two victories in the first two days while the Paraguayans achieved 1 draw and 1 defeat.
More news about the South American Qualifiers:
On the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni has in mind to present a team with many starters. It should be mentioned that there are several casualties compared to the previous days and the squad that touched the sky with its hands in Qatar 2022, such as Paulo Dybala, Ángel Di María, Juan Foyth, Lisandro Martínez and Gerómino Rulli. While facing this match, the big doubt for the world champion coach is the presence of Lionel Messi who is coming from a muscle discomfort that has taken him a long time to recover and has kept him away from the fields for a few weeks.
Knowing the circumstances, this is the possible eleven that Lionel Scaloni plans to send to the field:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez
Side right: Nahuel Molina Lucero
Advocate central: Cristian Romero
Advocate central: Nicolás Otamendi
Side left: Marcos Acuña
Midfielder right: Rodrigo de Paul
Midfielder central: Enzo Fernandez
Midfielder left: Alexis Mac Allister
Extreme right:Lionel Messi
Forward center: Lautaro Martínez
Extreme left: Nicolás González
While on the Paraguayan side, the red-and-white team arrives with more doubts than certainties for this match next Thursday and this is due to the very poor performance of the team led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who was removed from his position a few weeks ago. . Now, Daniel Garnero will have his debut as a coach and this is the possible eleven:
Goalkeeper: Carlos Coronel
Side right: Robert Rojas
Advocate central: Fabián Balbuena
Advocate central: Gustavo Gomez
Side left: Junior Alonso
Midfielder right: Mathías Villasanti
Midfielder central: Andrés Cubas
Midfielder left: Matías Rojas
Extreme right: Miguel Almirón
Forward center: Gabriel Avalos
Extreme left: Ramon Sosa
#formations #Argentina #Paraguay #match #Date #South #American #Qualifiers