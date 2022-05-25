The Argentine team is preparing to play the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley. Lionel Scaloni’s players have already met in Bilbao and are undergoing the first training sessions prior to this great match.
The great absence of the Albiceleste will be Leandro Paredes, that he did not recover from his injury and that he will be absent. The PSG midfielder accompanied the players to the concentration, but he will not be able to be on the field of play. His replacement would be Guido Rodríguez.
The duel will be played on June 1st and another question you have the coaching staff is about Dibu Martínez. The goalkeeper arrives with a knee problem, he missed the last date with Aston Villa against Manchester City and they will have to evaluate him. His replacement, if there are no surprises, would be Franco Armani.
Nahuel Molina Lucero would win the arm wrestling match against Gonzalo Montiel on the right side and the rest of the players are the ones who have been playing and already come out of memory (something important considering that the World Cup is less and less).
Possible Formation: Emiliano Martínez or Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina Lucero, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo DePaul, Guido Rodríguez, Giovani Lo Celso; Angel Say Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi.
