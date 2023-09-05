Everything starts again and for the Argentine National Team the path of defense of the title obtained in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 begins after a historic final against France. Lionel Scaloni’s team begins its journey in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada against Ecuador at the Mâs Monumental Stadium in what is expected to be a crucial match for the Albiceleste in 2023.
More news and novelties of the Argentine National Team:
Facing this match, but also for the visit to La Paz to play with Bolivia, Lionel Scaloni cited many of those who won the title in Qatar but also players who could become the base of the squad in 2026 with Alejandro Garnacho or Facundo Buonanotte. All of them are training at the property that the AFA owns in Ezeiza for this match next Thursday, September 7.
Facing this match against a very good team like Ecuador, Lionel Scaloni plans to put up a team very similar to the one that played in the World Cup final against France but he has only one doubt within the starting eleven. Below we show you the eleven that the coach of the Argentine National Team has in mind:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – A fixture in Scaloni’s starting XI since he took the title in the 2021 Copa América. He was key in all aspects to conquer the world in 2022.
Right-back: Nahuel Molina – He has earned the position and the confidence of the coach after being one of the great revelations of the World Cup. Since then he has grown at his level, especially at Atlético Madrid.
Central Defender: Cristian Romero – A world-class centre-back who when he’s on his best days is practically impassable. In his first matches in the 2023/24 season he has already scored several goals.
Central defender: Nicolás Otamendi – One of the references within the current squad along with Messi and Di María. He is a guarantee in the aerial game and has a very good start from his own half.
Left-back: Nicolás Tagliafico – This position is in full competition but it is the Lyon player who will have the opportunity due to Marcos Acuña’s injury.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – One of the most important players in the coach’s scheme. A player who has an unparalleled display in each match with the Albiceleste.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernández – The best young player from the last World Cup is a fixture after his huge tournament. He made the leap to Chelsea and since he arrived in London he is the best player on the team and has even been captain at times.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – He took the leap in his career by moving to Liverpool after a huge stint at Brighton. He is in a brilliant football moment that was reflected in the last game of the Reds when he retired cheered by all Anfield Road.
Hook: Lionel Messi – Simply the best player in the world, and in history. He is living a very good moment since he arrived at Inter Miami
Center forward: Lautaro Martínez – The only doubt with Julián Álvarez. It seems that the Inter player has a small advantage despite the fact that both are going through a great moment.
Right winger: Ángel di María – El Fideo returned to Benfica after a long time and has had a great level in the Portuguese Eagles, being able to score goals and distribute assists in the first matches of this 2023/24 season.
#formation #Argentine #National #Team #play #Ecuador #Date #Qualifiers
Leave a Reply