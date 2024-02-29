Soccer fans had a new chance to enjoy a Superclásico: River and Boca met again, in this case for date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup, and the match played at the Mas Monumental Stadium was equal 1 to 1, with goals from Pablo Solari and Cristian Medina, both in the second half of the match.
He also matched his commitment, no less than against his classic rival Belgrano, Córdoba Workshopswhich tied 2-2 in a great game thanks to goals from Ramón Sosa and Alejandro Martínez.
More news about River
Now the Demichelis team will visit him next Saturday, March 2, so we review the possible formation of “Millo” for this match.
Manuel Lanziniwho suffered a tear in the hamstring of his right leg, could be discharged during the week, while Santiago Simonwho had had a fracture fracture in the first metacarpal of his right hand, is going through the final stretch of his recovery and has a chance of getting on the list of those summoned to visit Talleres in Córdoba.
In addition, the coach will be able to count on Rodrigo Villagra, Claudio Echeverri and Pablo Solari, who ended up injured against Boca, while Miguel Borja would be the starter. The Colombian forward, who entered the complement against Boca, is now fully recovered.
Finally, Demichelis could get his hands on the right side with the appearance of the Uruguayan Sebastián Boselli for Andrés Herrera, to mark the spicy and incisive Ramón Sosa.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Sebastián Boselli or Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz
Frills: Rodrigo Villagra, Fonseca or Aliendro, Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco
Forwards: Pablo Solari and Miguel Borja
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#formation #River #visit #Talleres #Córdoba #8th #date
Leave a Reply