The heads-up in the Copa Libertadores begin and one of the most attractive duels of the Eighth Final of the Copa Libertadores is River against Internacional de Porto Alegre. Both teams arrive at a good football moment with the Millionaire very fresh from the consecration in the Professional League 2023 where the team became champion with several dates in advance while on the side of the Brazilian team they classified as first in Group B in what it was one of the most even groups of the entire tournament.
On the side of Martín Demichelis’s team, it is going through a good moment with the consecration in the local tournament but also in terms of football since the team is in a fantastic moment with a very good and marked associated game. It should be mentioned that so far, the Millionaire has not suffered any weight loss within the squad and has managed to close the incorporations of Ramiro Funes Mori and Facundo Colidio but is waiting for the negotiations for Manuel Lanzini and Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez, one of the key players in obtaining the 2018 title.
Now, in a one-on-one duel with Eduardo Coudet, this is the possible team that he plans to send to the Monumental field from 9:00 p.m. next Tuesday:
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Advocate: Milton Casco, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz
midfielders: Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Nicolás de la Cruz and Esequiel Barco
strikers: Pablo Solari and Lucas Beltrán
The coach is deciding on the situation of Pablo Solari since in the last matches the former Colo-Colo had very good performances but it is also very difficult for him to leave Nacho Fernández on the substitute bench, a true benchmark of this squad and who He usually plays very well in Copa Libertadores matches.
