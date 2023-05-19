On the 16th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, Talleres de Córdoba received River in one of the most attractive matches of the day, taking into account that the “Millionaire” came as the leader and that he had a hard stop against the team top scorer in the championship, with a frenetic offensive game.
As expected, it was a great match, and the victory ended up being taken by “Cobija” Gandolfi’s team: it was 2 to 1, with a brace from Rodrigo Garro, the great figure of the meeting. Matías Suárez, former Belgrano, entered from the substitutes’ bench and discounted for the River Plate team, but it was not enough.
Now “Millo”, who continues to be the leader but with a five-point advantage over his immediate rival San Lorenzo, will have to face Platense in the Most Monumental. Let’s go with the previous one.
What is the probable alignment of River to receive Platense?
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Milton Casco – Casco will once again occupy the position of right back, that place that he was not occupying before but that feels as comfortable to him as being in “3”, since due to his ease in handling both legs and his refined technique, he has major drawbacks.
Right center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, now further relegated, the former MLS soccer man is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position.
Left center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean defender has been arriving between cotton balls but he will surely be present at the back against Squid.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – He returned for the local tournament against Boca after the suspension in the match with Independiente, which prevented him from playing against Atlético Tucumán. He has earned his place based on good performances.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The owner of half of the River pitch did the same as his namesake Díaz, and although he suffered in Brazil vs. Fluminense, he had an acceptable level in the Superclásico vs. Boca. He is essential.
Right inside: Rodrigo Aliendro – The former Colón is getting better and better, he has already adapted 100% to River and is really breaking it. He has earned his place on the team, and he will return after an incomprehensible absence.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the area. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nacho Fernández or Pablo Solari – Nacho could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to return to give happiness to the River fan. He is doing it in some games. It is doubtful because Demichelis thinks of Solari.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan had good minutes in Brazil when River was still in the game, and although he later declined along with the rest of the team, he is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence.
