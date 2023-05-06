Football fans will have a new chance to enjoy a Superclásico: River and Boca will face each other again, in this case on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League, where the local team arrives as the only leader, although with a 1-5 win against Fluminense for the Copa Libertadores, while the Boquenses triumphed in Chile against Colo Colo, but they are in 13th position in the domestic competition.
It is because of this that, with only a few days to go before the transcendental confrontation, we believe it is appropriate to review the probable eleven that Martín Demichelis will propose, strategist of the team that will be local and that will seek to give new joy to the +80,000 souls that will vibrate in Mas Monumental with this exciting clash.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Milton Casco – Casco will once again occupy the position of right back, that place that he was not occupying before but that feels as comfortable to him as being in “3”, since due to his ease in handling both legs and his refined technique he has no major drawbacks .
Right center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, now further relegated, the former MLS soccer man is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position.
Left center: Paulo Díaz or Emanuel Mammana – The Chilean defender was injured against Independiente, so if his place does not arrive, it will be taken by the former Zenit, who precisely took his place against “Red”.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – He will return for the local tournament after the suspension in the match with Independiente, which prevented him from playing against Atlético Tucumán, precisely to clean himself up for this classic.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The owner of River’s half of the field did the same as his namesake Díaz, and although he suffered in Brazil vs. Fluminense, he hopes to reverse that situation here.
Right inside: Rodrigo Aliendro – The former Colón is getting better and better, he has already adapted 100% to River and is really breaking it. He has earned his place on the team.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the box. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River. He is doing it in some games.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan had good minutes in Brazil when River was still in the game, and although he later declined along with the rest of the team, he is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence.
