The most anticipated match by all had the result intended by the “Millionaires” fans: the Superclásico between River and Boca took place on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, where the “Millionaire” agonizingly won 1-0 with a goal from Miguel Borja, from a penalty, after an offense sanctioned by Darío Herrera, committed by Agustin Sandez on Pablo Solari.
The referee had a difficult and controversial task: he had wristed with the cards to avoid getting second yellow cards but he risked a final penalty in a tie with a game that was fading away, and the Colombian was in charge of catching the ball that was burning and defined the goal, with “Chiquito” Romero going to the opposite side.
Now the River Plate team, which continues to be the sole leader of the contest, will face workshops In cordoba, in one of the most difficult games they will have in the previous one, taking into account the hierarchy and the scoring ability that the team led by Javier Gandolfi has been exhibiting. Let’s go with the probable XI of Martín Demichelis’ men.
What is the probable alignment of River to visit Talleres?
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Milton Casco – Casco will once again occupy the position of right back, that place that he was not occupying before but that feels as comfortable to him as being in “3”, since due to his ease in handling both legs and his refined technique, he has major drawbacks.
Right center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, now further relegated, the former MLS soccer man is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position.
Left center: Paulo Díaz or Emanuel Mammana – The Chilean defender was injured against Independiente, so if his place does not arrive, it will be taken by the former Zenit, who precisely took his place against “Red”. They will wait for Diaz until the last moment.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – He returned for the local tournament against Boca after the suspension in the match with Independiente, which prevented him from playing against Atlético Tucumán. He has earned his place based on good performances.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The owner of half of the River pitch did the same as his namesake Díaz, and although he suffered in Brazil vs. Fluminense, he had an acceptable level in the Superclásico vs. Boca.
Right inside: Rodrigo Aliendro – The former Colón is getting better and better, he has already adapted 100% to River and is really breaking it. He has earned his place on the team.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the box. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River. He is doing it in some games.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan had good minutes in Brazil when River was still in the game, and although he later declined along with the rest of the team, he is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence.
