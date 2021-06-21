This is the possible formation of the selection of Paraguay against Argentina, for the third date of Group A of the Copa América 2021. Everything there is to know about the game.
A really exciting match is coming up in the Copa América 2021. The Paraguayan team will face Argentina at the National Stadium in Brasilia, for the third date of Group A of the contest approved by Conmebol.
Paraguay comes from winning 3 to 1 on the first date, against Bolivia, and then was free. It is for this reason that those led by Eduardo Berizzo have three units harvested and, if they beat Argentina, they will reach the top of the championship. with a perfect score (since he would have only played two games so far).
To try to beat Argentina, the Rojiblanca bet on putting his favorite players on the court, mixing youth with experience, to try to subdue the defense of Argentina that comes from having a great game against Uruguay. So how would you form Paraguay?
The eleven that would take to the field in the cast directed by Berizzo would be: Antony Silva; Alberto Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathías Villasanti, Robert Piris da Motta; Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Ángel Romero, Miguel Almirón; and Gabriel Ávalos.
