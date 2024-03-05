The last Sunday Boca Juniors returned to the path of victory in the Argentine Professional League Cup by winning 3-2 Belgrano in The Bombonera thanks to a hat trick from the Uruguayan Edinson Cavanidespite the targets of Lucas Passerini and Matias Marinwhich places the Xeneize on the fifth rung of the Zone B with 13 points, one place away from qualifying for the next round.
Until this match against El Pirata, the Uruguayan had scored three goals: one against Palmeiras in the semi-final of the Copa Libertadores 2023, and the rest before Platense and Workshops for the 2023 Professional League Cup.
Next, we review the news and the possible formation for their next commitment, this Wednesday against Unión de Santa Fe.
Luis Advíncula and Nicolás Figal They would leave the initial formation and rest in Santa Fe. Who would replace them? Lucas Blondel and Cristian Lemawho has already recovered from the muscle discomfort he suffered and would return to the team.
Although Diego Martínez thought about resting several of the usual starters, due to the little rest they had after beating Belgrano, he has changed his mind in the last few hours and is going with the best he has at his disposal to try to get into the zone of classification.
Meanwhile, Kily González, coach of the rival Unión, analyzes four changes for the “Tate” match with Boca this Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on April 15: Vera for Banega, Corvalán for Fascendini, B. Pittón for Del Blanco and Balboa for Morales.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero;
Defenders: Lucas Blondel, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Valentini, Lautaro Blanco
Flyers: Jabes Saralegui, Jorman Campuzano, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenón
Forwards: Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel.
