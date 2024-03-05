Until this match against El Pirata, the Uruguayan had scored three goals: one against Palmeiras in the semi-final of the Copa Libertadores 2023, and the rest before Platense and Workshops for the 2023 Professional League Cup.

Boca trains at the Ezeiza Premises, before coming to Santa Fe -they fly for 14 hours and stay at the Los Silos hotel-.

Diego Martínez is thinking about making some variations to play this Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., with Unión, at the 15 de Abril stadium.

What changes would you make? pic.twitter.com/hqOQEcRPix — Leandro Aguilera (@Tato_Aguilera) March 5, 2024

Although Diego Martínez thought about resting several of the usual starters, due to the little rest they had after beating Belgrano, he has changed his mind in the last few hours and is going with the best he has at his disposal to try to get into the zone of classification.

Mouth 🇦🇷 Tomorrow 2 changes S. Romero Blondel x Advíncula 🇵🇪

Lemma x Figal

Valentini

L. White Campuzano 🇨🇴 Saralegui

C. Medina

Zeno Merentiel 🇺🇾

Cavani 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/snWHUNeT4D — ⚽ Leo Benítez 🇺🇾🇦🇷 🏆 The Machine 🏆 (@benitez_leo) March 5, 2024

Defenders: Lucas Blondel, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Valentini, Lautaro Blanco

Flyers: Jabes Saralegui, Jorman Campuzano, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenón

Forwards: Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel.