The South American Cup will have in 2024 a more than special edition, taking into account that teams of the magnitude of Boca Juniors and Racing will be present for Argentina in the second most important continental tournament at the club level, while Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Corinthians and Cruzeiro will defend Brazilian football, among other participating groups.
In 2023 the champion was Liga de Quito (Ecuador), which made its way to the Libertadores group zone, so in this way the tournament will look for a new champion.
We review the possible formation and news of the “Xeneize” for Boca's second confrontation in this Sudamericana 2024, against Sportivo Trinidense, after 0 to 0 in the debut against Nacional de Potosí, in Bolivia. Come on.
What you need to know is that the defender returns after suspension Nicolas Figalwho was a substitute against Newell's but has already recovered from a sprained knee. Cristian Medina and Lautaro Blanco will be preserved despite not having an injury because in Rosario they ended up with some discomfort. The steering wheel, like the front Luca Langonithey are not even part of the list of those called up by coach Diego Martínez.
The coaching staff will recover Sergio Romero and Edinson Cavaniwho after having left behind various injuries are part of the roster presented, but would not be there from the beginning.
Goalkeeper: Leandro Brey;
Defenders: Nicolás Figal, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Valentini, Marcelo Saracchi;
Frills: Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Kevin Zenón, Vicente Taborda;
Fronts: Miguel Merentiel and Darío Benedetto
