Soccer fans had a new chance to enjoy a Superclásico: River and Boca met again, in this case for date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup, and the match played at the Mas Monumental Stadium was equal 1 to 1, with goals from Pablo Solari and Cristian Medina, both in the second half of the match.
He also equaled his commitment, none other than against his classic rival Talleres, Belgrano de Córdoba, who in a great game tied 2 to 2 thanks to the goals of Bryan Reina and Nicolás Meriano (Ramón Sosa and Alejandro Martínez, his rival's goals).
We review the probable XI of the “Xeneize” team that coach Diego Martínez will have, for the clash scheduled for Sunday, March 3, starting at 7:15 p.m., in La Bombonera.
The DT will wait for the physical evolution of Cristian Lemawho is going through a muscle discomfort and for now continues training differently, to see if he can repeat the XI that took the field at the Monumental Stadium.
In case the former Lanús cannot arrive, the one who is shaping up to take that place Nicolas Valentiniwhich comes from entering the Superclásico for a few minutes.
The other novelty in Boca Predio is once again the absence of Frank Fabrawho presents a flu-like illness, while on the contrary Dario Benedetto He left behind the breakdown that prevented him from training yesterday, Wednesday, and has already made himself available to the coach, so he will surely occupy a place on the substitutes' bench.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero;
Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Cristian Lema or Nicolás Valentini, Nicolás Figal, Lautaro Blanco
Frills: Jabes Saralegui, Ezequiel Fernández, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenón
Fronts: Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel
