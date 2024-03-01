#Belgrano | CONFIRMED TERNA

⚖️ The main referee of the match against Boca Juniors will be Nazareno Arasa.

👤Assistant No. 1: Pablo González.

👥 Assistant No. 2: Adrián Delbarba.

🗣️ Fourth Referee: Maximiliano Macheroni.

🖥️ VAR: Facundo Tello.

💻 AVAR: Mario Ejarque.

