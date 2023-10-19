With their minds on the final of the Copa Libertadores on November 4 against Fluminense at the Maracaná Stadium, Boca receives Unión de Santa Fe at La Bombonera in a match corresponding to Date 9 of the League Cup in Argentina . The team led by Jorge Almirón has just lost to Belgrano for this same tournament but also qualified for the semifinals of the Argentine Cup after leaving Talleres de Córdoba on the road due to penalties in Mendoza.
Knowing the importance of the match against Flu, it is vital for the coaching staff to regulate the players’ loads with the aim that they do not get injured but that they do not arrive lacking in rhythm for that match either. At the same time, they cannot leave aside the local competition, since if they do not manage to lift the trophy in Brazil, qualification for the next Copa Libertadores would be at great risk since it would depend on winning the Argentine Cup in a mandatory manner.
Knowing these circumstances, this is the possible starting eleven that Jorge Almirón would send to the field to face Unión de Santa Fe in search of three very important points that will allow him to get closer to the qualification positions for the Quarterfinals of this domestic tournament. :
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Side right: Lucas Blondel
Advocate central: Nicolás Figal
Advocate central: Marcos Rojo
Side Left: Frank Fabra
Midfielder right: Cristian Medina
Midfielder central: Pol Fernandez
Midfielder central: Equi Fernandez
Midfielder left: Valentin Barco
Forward center: Edinson Cavani
Forward center: Miguel Merentiel
It must be taken into account that this could become the starting team in the final of the Copa Libertadores, with the main, and possible change, being that of Luis Advíncula (who played with Peru in the South American Qualifiers against Chile and Argentina) for Lucas Blondel to occupy the right back position.
