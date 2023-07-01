Boca wants to continue accumulating victories to finish this first semester of 2023 in the best way, which has been far from the expectations of all the fans when this year started. Jorge Almirón’s main objective is to recognize the players that he is interested in being part of his project at Xeneize for the second semester, but he must also add points so as not to stray from the qualifying zone for the International Cups for the next season. especially the Libertadores.
Almirón’s team has been having irregular results and an example of this are the last two games in which in the first they were defeated by Godoy Cruz, in Mendoza, 4-0 in one of Boca’s worst games in years while in the most recent one was able to thrash Monagas from Venezuela in the Copa Libertadores where it helped them finish in first place in Group F.
It should be mentioned that the squad of the riverside team was greatly affected by injuries in this first part of the 2023 season and many of its main players such as Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra or Darío Benedetto himself. The main one of these is that of the central defender who recovered from his cruciate ligament injury but after adding minutes with the reserve he suffered a significant muscle injury that has kept him away from the pitch even more. Within this lack of availability of players, it must be said that Martín Payero, who played several games with this coaching staff, will not continue at the club after the loan ends and will continue at Middlesbrough, the club that owns his pass.
Taking this information into account, this is the team that will take to the field next Sunday from 9:30 p.m. at La Bombonera:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
strikers: Juan Ramirez, Miguel Merentiel
