The most anticipated match in Argentine soccer is coming. This coming Sunday the Superclassic of Argentine soccer will be played between River and Boca at the Stadium of the Nuñez neighborhood team. On the side of Demichelis’s team, he arrives at the game as a leader in the Professional Football League (LPF) but with a very complicated present in the Copa Libertadores while Xeneize, led by Jorge Almirón, arrives at a good time after accumulating victories against Racing (3-1) and Colo-Colo (2-0) for the Copa Libertadores to have, practically, closed the qualification to the round of 16.
More news from Boca:
The Ribera team has been improving its game thanks to the new coach after the departure of Hugo Ibarra and in the last few games it has been shown, but especially against Racing where they dominated Fernando Gago’s team from start to finish and justified their victory in the better way. While in the match for the Cup in Chile a compact team was seen and sure of what it was doing on the field of play and that is why they added three points in a very complicated stadium.
Despite this good moment, the squad is still affected by injuries and these occurred in many important players such as Frank Fabra or Darío Benedetto but also some players who could be important such as Bruno Valdez and Exequiel Zeballos. This led Almirón to summon youth players such as Valentín Barco who joined the starting team and has become a figure but who will not be there after the superclassic because he was called up to the U-20 World Cup with the Argentine National Team.
Now, taking into account these circumstances, the rival in front of him and what the game represents, this is the team that Jorge Almirón would stop to visit the leader at the Monumental Stadium starting next Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Argentina:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco
midfielders: Equi Fernandez, Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Sebastian Villa
strikers: Luis Vazquez
#formation #Boca #play #River #Superclásico #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply