With the Quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores against Racing on everyone’s minds, both the fans and the players, Boca opens its participation in the League Cup against Platense at La Bombonera starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Jorge Almirón finds himself facing a complicated panorama because he cannot leave out the local tournament, after a very weak Professional League (which River won on top of that) that made it difficult for him to enter the International Cups next season, and the duel against the Academy that He has everyone in the riverside club very excited with the aim of lifting the seventh.
To face Martín Palermo’s Squid, the coach plans to put a mix to jump onto the green grass of La Bombonera. This mix between starters and substitutes allows him to give these last minutes of play within a squad that became very numerous with the 7 players who joined it, between purchases and loan returns.
Now, after this week’s training sessions, this is the possible starting eleven that I would send to the field of play to defend the blue and gold:
Goalkeeper: Javier Garcia
defenders: Lucas Blondel, Nicolás Figal, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi
Midfielders: Exequiel Zeballos, Jorman Campuzano, Equi Fernández, Lucas Janson
strikers: Edinson Cavani, Dario Benedetto
This line-up also allows him to give game minutes to players who need it to pick up a rhythm with the aim of being in the best possible shape for the clashes with the Copa Libertadores Academy. These players are Marcos Rojo, Edinson Cavani and Exequiel Zeballos. The first of them comes from a very long injury with different physical downturns that did not allow him to play regularly while the Uruguayan, before the match against Nacional, had not played since the beginning of May. On the side of the Changuito, he spent a large part of the first half of the semester with injuries and unable to grasp continuity.
Boca wants to start this League Cup in the best way and will have to leave everything on the field to beat Vicente López’s team.
