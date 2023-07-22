In La Bombonera, against Newell’s for Date 26 of the Professional Soccer League, Boca wants to continue with its good moment and end the tournament in the best way, which was not entirely favorable for the riverside team. In addition, he wants, and must, continue adding points so as not to stray from the fight to enter the Copa Libertadores 2024 in the event that he cannot stay even with the League Cup (it is about to start), the Copa Argentina or even the Copa Libertadores. Above all, he needs to win because that is what the shirt of the Ribera team demands:
Jorge Almirón and his coaches have just eliminated Barracas Central from the Argentine Cup after winning 2-1 while, in the LPF, having two consecutive victories so the coach can work normally and calmly to implement his idea of the game for the matches with Nacional for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as in the other tournaments of this second semester that will include a final against River corresponding to the Champions Trophy.
This good moment that Boca is going through is also related to the availability of its players since many of these have managed to recover from their injuries and have playing minutes, so the options are open to the coach to put together the best eleven possible for the matches. The only ones who are injured are Marcos Rojo and Luca Langoni, both with muscle injuries and that the club’s doctors want to take them little by little so that they return to 100% of their physical condition.
Knowing the panorama of the Ribera team, this is the possible starting eleven that Jorge Almirón plans to send to the match against Lepra next Monday at 8:45 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
strikers: Miguel Merentiel, Dario Benedetto
