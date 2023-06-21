For Date 21 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca will have a very complicated visit as they will have to face Godoy Cruz in Mendoza. This duel will take place after a few days off thanks to the FIFA Date that forced the stoppage of first division soccer in Argentina, so this time served Jorge Almirón to continue capturing his idea of the game within the squad of the team of the Riverbank.
More current news from Boca:
The Ribera team has gone through a very particular tournament that included the departure of Hugo Ibarra and the arrival of Jorge Almirón. The Xeneize team is in the 11th position with only 28 points from 8 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses. In the last game, Xeneize drew with Lanús in a game in which Garnet deserved to take all three points but Darío Benedetto appeared after 88 minutes to tie the game in a match of the worst of the cycle of the former Elche coach.
On the side of the Mendoza team, it is in tenth position with a single point more than Boca for what is expected to be an even match. This is of great importance for the blue and gold team since this poor performance in this tournament can complicate the qualification for the international cups next season and it would be a very hard blow not to be able to participate in the Copa Libertadores 2024 with everything that is going on. means for the swollen xeneize.
Now, taking these circumstances into account, this is the team that Jorge Almirón would send to face Tomba at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, which is expected to have a neutral (or Boca) audience:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Facundo Roncaglia, Jorge Figal, Nahuel Genez.
Midfielders: Christian Medina, Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Valentin Barco
Forwards: Oscar Romero, Dario Benedetto
#formation #Boca #play #Godoy #Cruz #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply