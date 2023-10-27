This is Boca’s last match before the grand final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense at the Maracaná Stadium, which has Estudiantes de la Plata as its rival and with the particularity that it will be in La Bombonera. In turn, this will function as a kind of “farewell” for the team before the trip to Rio de Janeiro whose mission is to bring the seventh.
To this match corresponding to Date 11 of the League Cup, the blue and gold team arrives after having lost to Racing in the last match by 2-1 with a goal in additional time that practically meant the farewell to fighting for qualification to the Quarterfinals, so this match against Pincha will mean the last chance to depend on himself to reach that defining stage of the domestic tournament.
This match against the team from La Plata has a capital importance since Jorge Almirón is expected to send to the field many of the starters with whom he will go out to play the match on November 4. This implies a risk since in case of defeat it could generate certain doubts among the fans as well as the players themselves, but in the case of achieving a resounding victory it would give the team another spirit in the face of the duel against the Flu.
Taking into account these circumstances, and everything that is at stake, this is the possible formation that Jorge Almirón will send to the La Bombonera grass next Saturday at 7:00 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero – captain
Side right: Luis Advíncula
Advocate Central:Bruno Valdez
Advocate central: Nicolás Figal
Side left: Frank Fabra
Midfielder right: Vicente Taborda
Midfielder central: By Fernandez
Midfielder central: Equi Fernandez
Midfielder left: Valentin Barco
Forward center: Luca Langoni
Center forward: Edinson Cavani
