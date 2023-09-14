Boca is thinking about the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras but in the middle it has to continue playing in the League Cup in which it did not start in the best way. For this tournament, they have two consecutive defeats and are very far from the qualifying positions, but they will seek to recover on Friday, September 15, when they face Defensa y Justicia on Date 4 at the Norberto Tomaghello stadium in Florencio Varela.
Jorge Almirón’s men have just had a very poor performance in the Argentine Cup after drawing 2-2 with Almagro but advancing to the next round via penalties. Despite this result, the team was criticized for the very weak level of play and for the poor results despite being in a defining stage of the Copa Libertadores, Xeneize’s great objective in this year 2023.
Looking ahead to this match against Halcón de Varela, a very good rival that plays good football but is also in the semifinals of an international tournament (vs LDU Quito in the Sudamericana), Jorge Almirón plans to field a team with a majority of starters so that they can get ready for the duel against Verdão.
Taking these circumstances into account, this is the possible eleven that Boca will send to the field next Friday:
Goalkeeper: Javier García
Side right: Marcelo Weigandt
Advocate central: Nicolás Figal
Advocate Central: Marcos Rojo (c)
Side left: Frank Fabra
Midfielder: Cristian Medina
Midfielder: Pol Fernandez
Midfielder: Equi Fernandez
Extreme right: Luis Advíncula
Forward center: Edinson Cavani
Extreme left: Valentin Barco
Currently, Boca is in position number 9 with a record of 1 win, 0 draws and 2 losses.
