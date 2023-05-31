Boca is going through a very good moment after starting the 2023 season in a bad way with Hugo Ibarra as coach. Now, led by Jorge Almirón, the team has a much more elaborate idea of the game and aligned with the thoughts of the same coach who was in charge of Lanús and San Lorenzo, among other teams. Now, for Date 19 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Xeneize will have to face Arsenal at the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium next Thursday from 9:30 p.m. in Argentina.
Jorge Almirón has given a new air to the Ribera team with his arrival after a somewhat complicated start after heavy defeats against San Lorenzo and Estudiantes that began to raise rumors but none of this happened. Now, he is on a very good run in the LPF since he has managed to obtain 4 victories in the last 5 games and 3 of these being consecutively and without conceding goals.
Taking into account that the team is very far from fighting for the title (it is 14 points behind the River leader with 27 units to be played), the objective that is presented to Boca is to finish as high as possible in the table of LPF positions and lead their group in the Copa Libertadores, which is two dates away from the closing of the initial phase of the top South American tournament.
Now, taking into account these circumstances and the proximity to the key duel against Colo-Colo for the Cup, this is the possible starting eleven that Jorge Almirón plans to send to face the arse on the Viaduct:
Goalkeeper: Javier Garcia
defenders: Marcelo Weigant, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Equi Fernandez, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina
strikers: Luca Langoni, Miguel Merentiel and Sebastián Villa
