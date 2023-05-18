Boca is going through a good moment despite having been defeated 1-0 in the superclassic against River because, led by Jorge Almirón, he has been building an idea of the game and week after week he is seen to be more entrenched on the field despite to not be at the best level in all the games. Now, he will have to face Diego Milito’s Argentinos Jrs at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for Date 17 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in what seems like a very complicated match for the Xeneize team.
More news from Boca:
This week of work allowed Jorge Almirón to continue capturing his idea since in the other weeks he was marked by participation in the Copa Libertadores with the matches during the week. With this time available, it is expected that he can demonstrate his game ideas in a better way and leave the Boca fan satisfied since the club has been going through a rather weak period in terms of titles and level of play.
It should be noted that in recent days, the coach was able to recover very important pieces for his ideal eleven such as Darío Benedetto and Frank Fabra who returned from their respective injuries with very good performances against Belgrano, even the forward was able to score one of the goals in the victory. As for the absences, Valentín Barco will not be able to be present in the next Xeneize matches since he was called up to the U-20 World Cup to represent the Argentina National Team led by Javier Mascherano.
Now, given these circumstances, this is the possible eleven that Jorge Almirón worked with in the last tactical training before facing Bicho de la Paternal:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Facundo Roncaglia, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Luis Advíncula, Pol Fernández, Juan Ramírez; Martin Payero
strikers: Darío Benedetto and Norberto Briasco
#formation #Boca #play #Argentinos #Jrs #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply