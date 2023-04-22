Boca wants to continue with the good streak after the victory against Deportivo Pereira in the last play of the match for Date 2 of the Copa Libertadores. Now, the team led by Jorge Almirón must travel to Rosario to visit the Gigante de Arroyito Stadium to play with Migue Ángel Russo’s Rosario Central for Date 13 of the Professional League in what may be a key match for Xeneize’s aspirations if he wants to get involved, somehow, in the fight for the title that for now has him very far from the top, 16 points from the top where River is.
On the side of the Scoundrel, Russo’s team is one of the most consistent in the tournament, so this allowed him to be in third position in the standings and waiting for the pointer to stumble to be able to get closer to the goal main goal of being able to fight for the title and enter the International Cups next season.
While Xeneize wants to recover from 3 consecutive defeats for the domestic tournament (two of them at La Bombonera) to continue regaining confidence for the next games that may be the most important of the semester, such as the meeting with Racing, the visit to Chile to play with Colo Colo for the Copa Libertadores and the Superclásico of Argentine Soccer against River on Date 15.
Faced with this situation, Jorge Almirón is considering a rotation of players and the team but at the same time allows him to test players in different positions and see how they perform in these conditions. Now, this is the probable formation of Boca to play in Rosario next Sunday from 3:30 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Facundo Roncaglia, Nicolás Valentini, Agustín Sández
midfielders: Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Equi Fernandez
strikers: Oscar Romero, Miguel Merentiel, Nicolás Orsini
