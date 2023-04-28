Boca is going through one of its worst moments in recent years since it has not been able to win 4 games in the Professional Football League (LPF) and is sinking in the standings by being in position number 18 to 18 points of the River pointer with all that this implies. In addition, he is about to face one of the most demanding weeks of the entire first semester of this 2023 since after the match against Racing, he will face Colo Colo in Chile and then it will be time for the Superclásico.
This week was the first that coach Jorge Almirón was able to count on all the training days to transfer his ideas more calmly to his managers and that they understand his game plan. Given this situation, there are many expectations placed on the team ahead of the match against Racing this coming Saturday night at La Bombonera.
It must also be taken into account that Xeneize is going through a very difficult period on the injury issue, since very important players for the squad suffered injuries and will not be available for the coming weeks, such as Frank Fabra, Darío Benedetto or Luca Langoni. It is expected that many of these will not reach the meeting with Racing and Colo Colo but they will be available to Jorge Almirón for the Superclásico with River next Sunday for Date 15 of the LPF.
Now, taking these circumstances into account and the large number of very important games that are coming up for Boca, this is the starting eleven that Jorge Almirón would send to the pitch to face Fernando Gago’s Academy:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Nicolás Valentini, Agustín Sández
midfielders: Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina
strikers: Oscar Romero, Miguel Merentiel, Martin Payero
