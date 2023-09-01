Boca arrives at this match corresponding to Date 3 against Tigre for the League Cup in Argentina at a special moment after qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023 after defeating Racing on penalties last Wednesday night. Almirón’s men are in high spirits and will seek to take advantage of this string of matches to reinforce the game system ahead of the summit series with Palmeiras at the end of September.
The match against the Academy left a psychological mark on the players, due to the stress of playing a defining stage in the Copa Libertadores with the blue and gold jersey, but also physically, since the team led by Fernando Gago He demanded the most from the Ribera team. This left some consequences and in training for the duel against the Victoria team some players, very important in the backbone of the team, trained differently and it is expected that they will not be used by Jorge Almirón for the duel next Sunday afternoon. These players are Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo, Luis Advíncula and Frank Fabra.
Now, taking this situation into account, the coach of the xeneize team plans to put a mix between starters and substitutes to jump onto the field of play next Sunday, September 3 from 6:30 p.m. on the Bombonera lawn. These would be the eleven Boca headlines on this Date 3:
Goalkeeper: javier garcia
Right side: Marcelo Weigandt
Center Defender: Nicholas Figal
Center Defender: Nicholas Valentini
Left side: Marcelo Saracchi
Right midfielder: Ezequiel Bullaude
Central midfielder: Equi Fernandez
Left midfielder: Pol Fernandez
Rightmost: Exequiel Zeballos
Center forward: edinson cavani
Leftmost: Lucas Janson
