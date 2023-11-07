Boca faces San Lorenzo as a visitor, at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium, for Date 12 of the League Cup with the objective of being able to add three points to have a chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals in the last two dates . Obviously, it comes after the very painful and sad fall in the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro that did not allow him to lift the seventh.
News and updates from the Argentine National Team:
After the team’s arrival in Argentina, Jorge Almirón, along with the rest of his coaching staff, presented their resignation to the football council led by Juan Román Riquelme despite the fact that they had a contract until the end of this season. Now, the one who occupies the position until the last game of 2023 will be Mariano Herrón who was, until this moment, the reserve coach of the blue and gold club.
Now, faced with this new panorama, local team was very bad despite the “success” in the South American international tournament. To go get the three points against Ciclón, this is the possible starting eleven that plans to send to the Herrón field on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Side right: Luis Advíncula
Advocate central: Nicolás Figal
Advocate central: Nicolas Valentini
Side left: Marcelo Saracchi
Midfielder right: Cristian Medina
Midfielder central: Pol Fernandez
Midfielder central: Jorman Campuzano
Midfielder left: Valentin Barco
Forward: Miguel Merentiel
Forward: Edinson Cavani
Regarding the match against Fluminense, those who leave the starting team are Frank Fabra and Equi Fernández. The situation of the Colombian full-back is particular since, according to what has been said in recent days, the player feels responsible for the defeat and is not in the mental condition to play. While the midfielder ended up with a muscle discomfort and they decided to preserve him on this occasion.
#formation #Boca #face #San #Lorenzo #Date #League #Cup