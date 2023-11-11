Boca’s present turned gray from one day to the next after the very painful defeat in the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Fluminense by 2-1 at the Maracaná Stadium, which meant the end of the illusion of lifting for the seventh time the most important trophy in South American football. After this meeting, in the first hours after the arrival of Buenos Aires, Jorge Almirón made the decision to leave the position of coach even though he had a contract until the end of this 2023 season and will now have to play against Newell’s on Date 13 of the League Cup.
The one who took charge of the position on the substitute bench was Mariano Herrón, who was the club’s Reserve coach and who had been in charge of the professional team before the arrival of the aforementioned Almirón with the departure of Hugo Ibarra. Herrón “redebuted” last Wednesday in the 1-1 draw against San Lorenzo in a match in which Xeneize had several opportunities to win the match but could not take advantage of them.
This match against Lepra is uncomfortable since they did not have much training to prepare for this confrontation and it is key since this is the last hope that the Ribera team has to qualify for the Quarterfinals, although this hypothetical classification is very complicated since He has to win every game and hope that several, or many, results end up working in his favor.
Furthermore, this meeting will mark the return to the Bombonera for the first time and we will see what the reception of the people will be like since there has been a lot of talk about this. Therefore, this is the team that Herrón will send to the field, who is, mainly, very experienced:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Side right: Luis Advíncula
Advocate central: Nicolás Figal
Advocate central: Nicolas Valentini
Side left: Marcelo Saracchi
Midfielder right: Cristian Medina
Midfielder central: Pol Fernandez
Midfielder central: Jorman Campuzano
Midfielder left: Valentin Barco
Forward: Edinson Cavani
Forward: Miguel Merentiel
