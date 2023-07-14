Boca wants to continue adding three points after the victory, suffered, against Huracán 1-0 and for that he has to go to the Bosque de la Plata to face Romero’s Gymnastics next Sunday from 4:30 p.m. in a duel that will be highly contested and that corresponds to Date 25 of the Professional Football League (LPF).
Jorge Almirón is having an irregular start to the cycle in command of the Ribera team since he has not had the best results despite being classified as first in his group in the Copa Libertadores (he will face Nacional from Uruguay in the round of 16). . This, in part, is due to the fact that he could not have the majority of the squad available since they suffered many casualties throughout this first semester, forcing the coach to rotate the starting lineup and not being able to establish an initial eleven that can translate his idea of the game in the meetings.
It should also be mentioned that the players did not have the best performance throughout the semester either, but rather had many ups and downs. It can be said that Valentín Barco was the best player so far this year despite the fact that he went from being a left back to a midfielder in the same sector or even a winger on some occasions.
Facing the duel with Gimnasia de la Plata, this is the possible starting eleven that the Boca coach has in mind:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Rosemary
Defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Nicolás Valentini, Frank Fabra
Midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
Forwards: Miguel Merentiel and Luis Vazquez
This match is very important for Boca since they need to add three points to avoid losing place or ground in the fight to qualify for next season’s international cups, especially the Libertadores.
