Boca Juniors, top winner of the most federal tournament in Argentine football, the Argentine Cup, will seek to extend its hegemony in the competition but first it must overcome Estudiantes de La Plata, a rival it will face next Wednesday, November 22, starting at 9:10 p.m. local time.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about the initial teams for the momentous commitment: “Xeneize” needs a pampering after losing the final of the Copa Libertadores de América against Fluminense, and also taking into account that it has already been left out of the Professional League Cup playoffs.
With the absences due to injury of the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and the Colombian Frank Fabra, interim coach Mariano Herrón will go with the best he has to the match, to try to finish the year in the best possible way.
The great news for Boca is that Valentín Barco, who had retired from practice due to an illness, went to the clinic and the studies determined that he does not have any muscle injury, so he will go from the beginning at the Mario Alberto Kempes, to the Just like Pol Fernández, who joined the work with the group and would also go from the beginning.
“Pincha”, for its part, has just beaten Central Córdoba 1-0 in Santiago del Estero, with a goal from Guido Carrillo, and brings two wins to the son for the League Cup. Despite the significant loss of Santiago Ascacibar due to injury, Eduardo Domínguez’s team will reach its first Argentine Cup semi-final with a good level of football. José Sosa, recovered from his injury, will be in the game.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi
Frills: Cristian Medina or Ezequiel Bullaude, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Valentín Barco
Fronts: Miguel Merentiel and Lucas Janson.
Goalkeeper: Mariano Andujar
Defenders: Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Zaid Romero, Gastón Benedetti
Frills: José Sosa, Jorge Rodríguez, Fernando Zuqui; Benjamin Rollheiser
Fronts: Franco Zapiola and Guido Carrillo.
