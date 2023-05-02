Last weekend, Boca achieved its best victory so far in the first half of 2023 by defeating Fernando Gago’s Racing 3-1, in a very forceful way, for Date 14 of the Professional Football League (LPF). in Argentina. Now, Jorge Almirón’s team must confirm this change of situation in a key duel for Date 3 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores against Colo-Colo at the David Arellano Monumental Stadium.
More news from “Mundo Boca”:
The match against Racing left very good feelings with a good collective game and was seen to be remarkably superior to the Academy, which in the previous one was a very complex duel for the Ribera team, taking into account the recent history between the two, where the set of Avellaneda lifted two titles against the team that wears the blue and gold colors. In this match there were two players who considerably improved their level compared to the last games and these were Luis Advíncula and Guillermo “Pol” Fernández. The Peruvian was one of the best on the pitch in a position that allowed him to attack more and not have to worry so much about a defender while the midfielder scored and played a good match in all aspects of the game.
Now, taking into account the situation in the Copa Libertadores, where Jorge Almirón’s team is at the forefront with Colo-Colo, this match will be key for possible qualification to the round of 16. In addition, it must be taken into account that next Sunday Xeneize will face River in the Superclásico of Argentine soccer on Date 15 of the LPF.
Taking these circumstances into account, this would be the starting eleven that Jorge Almirón would send to the field to face one of the biggest teams in Chilean soccer such as Colo-Colo:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Facundo Roncaglia, Valentín Barco
midfielders: Martin Payero, Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Sebastian Villa
strikers: Luis Vazquez
#formation #Boca #face #ColoColo #Date #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply