Jorge Almirón is about to enter the two most important weeks since he is on Boca’s substitute bench as coach. Xeneize is in the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores where it will face Palmeiras, but at the same time it is going through a streak of 3 consecutive losses in the League Cup (against Sarmiento, Tigre and Defensa y Justicia) so it cannot wants to continue moving away from the classification positions. Now, the match against Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero as a visitor for Date 5 of the League Cup appears on the calendar.
Looking ahead to this match against Ferrovíario, the Ribera team arrives with very few training sessions since the League Cup calendar is beginning to be adjusted due to the South American Qualifiers but also due to the definition of the international cups. All this adds up to the fact that Boca’s level of play at Xeneize is very bad and is generating concern among the fans.
Despite this, Almirón plans to send a starting eleven to the grass of the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium with rotation players or substitutes so that the starters can rest and prepare for the decisive matches against Verdão, which in the middle will feature the superclásico against River .
Taking these circumstances into account, this is the possible starting eleven that the coach plans to send to the field next Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Right side: Lucas Blondel
Central defender: Bruno Valdez
Central defender: Nicolas Valentini
Left side: Marcelo Saracchi
Right midfielder: Ezequiel Bullaude
Central midfielder: Jorman Campuzano
Left midfielder: Christian Medina
Far right: Exequiel Zeballos
Center forward: Miguel Merentiel
Left winger: Lucas Janson
The only doubts that Almirón has regarding this team is the presence of Edinson Cavani since in the last practice he rotated with Miguel Merentiel while the same thing happened with Lucas Janson and Norberto Briasco although the former Vélez player is expected to start in Santiago del Estero.
