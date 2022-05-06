Looking ahead to the last date of the League Cup against Tigre, Sebastián Battaglia will make some changes to rest the pillars of the team. These would be the eleven from Boca that would stop at La Bombonera:
Far from being overwhelmed by the level of Javier García, Sebastián Battaglia and Juan Román Riquelme respected No. 1 Agustín Rossi and they returned the bow in Copa Libertadores. He was up to the task and will continue under the three sticks. Good.
A Peruvian man will return to behind with Cali Leftz thinking about the next key dates of Copa Libertadores. Now Battaglia will have the starters and Zambrano will not rest.
Battaglia will give Fabra the break to reach 100% against Corinthians for Libertadores and Sandez would entera youth that whenever he has the chance to play he does it with great personality.
After a good game against Always Ready -the best since he arrived at Boca-, Battaglia will make the most of it and will try it out as a right back. In case you feel comfortable there, It will be a new variant to form with three defenders in sections of the match.
The Colombian will return to the starting eleven for the closing of the qualifying stage of the domestic contest. Is a weakness of DT Sebastián Battaglia.
The former Argentina National Team is a fixture in the League Cup and he has less and less to return to a Libertadores field. Battaglia needs you available for your presence.
El Changuito would be part of the game in the domestic contest. Change the equation as long as you are confident and he wants it. Future of Selection.
Versatile in midfield, one of the great footballers that Sebastián Battaglia has. Medina will be in the game against Tigre and why not -if he performs well- against Corinthians.
In the last match, Darío Benedetto played without any clothing on his skin: goal from the Chilean and from mid-distance. Even so, Battaglia will line him up again. Pardon the sarcasm. Five words: is crack.
Under the shadow of Oscar Romero, the level of Aaron Molinas dropped sharply. He will have to show – without pressure – that he is made to start adding quality minutes.
The Colombian will be in the game against Tigre. It goes without saying: he has a huge advantage in the domestic contest, he is three steps above his peers and rivals.
