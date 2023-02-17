The beginning of the 2023 season is not being the best for Boca since they lost the first title of the season at the hands of Racing in Abu Dhabi and so far in the Professional Football League (LPF) the level of Hugo Ibarra’s team They are being very lazy since they only managed to add three points in their debut against Atlético de Tucumán and then they only recorded a draw against Central Córdoba and the loss against Talleres last weekend.
Facing the match with Platense, which will be very special for the Boca fan, since they will be able to pay tribute to Martín Palermo, who is the DT of Squid in this 2023. There will be a small act in which a plaque and a shirt will be given to the historic striker Xeneize.
It should be noted that Exequiel Zeballos, one of the most promising young players on the Xeneize squad, had to undergo surgery on his left knee due to a meniscus injury that will keep him off the pitch for between 4 and 6 weeks. In addition, a positive aspect of this week was that Marcos Rojo, the captain of this squad, began to do work on the premises with the club’s kinesiologists as part of his recovery from torn ligaments in one of his knees.
As for what will happen on the field of play, Hugo Ibarra is planning a series of changes in the starting eleven regarding the match against Talleres in which the Xeneizes players were seen without energy and with little attitude to overcome the adverse result against the Cordoba team.
This is the possible starting eleven that will jump onto the Bombonera lawn next Sunday at 7:15 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Luis Advincula, Jorge Figal, Bruno Valdez, Agustin Sandez
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Equí Fernández, Óscar Romero;
strikers: Luca Langoni and Miguel Merentiel
