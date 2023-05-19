After FIFA took away the venue from Indonesia because some governors of that country wanted to prevent Israel from participating in the tournament, the Sub 20 world The venue will be changed and will be played in Argentina, which had not qualified for the tournament due to its poor performance in the South American, but will now have revenge.
The tournament will begin this Saturday May 20 and end on June 11, 2023: FIFA reported that, despite the change of venue, the dates remain unchanged. We review the possible alignment of the first confrontation of the team led by Javier Mascherano, who integrates Group A together with New Zealand, Uzbekistan and Guatemala.
Possible line-up for Argentina for the debut against Uzbekistan?
Goalkeeper: Federico Gómes Gerth – The goalkeeper has already played in the South American, where he did not show his best level, and Masche gives him the confidence again so that he can demonstrate his conditions.
Right back: Agustín Giay – The man from San Lorenzo is one of the indisputables of this squad.
Central defender: Lautaro Di Lollo – The Boca Juniors youth central defender is highly regarded and will go from the start, just like in friendlies.
Central Defender: Valentin Gomez – Second central, left-handed, who has already shown his abilities in Vélez Sarsfield, where he is, and who seeks to consolidate himself in the selection.
Left back: Román Vega – Apparently, the Argentinian winger on loan in Barcelona in Spain beats Valentín Barco, from Boca Juniors.
Midfielder: Mateo Tanlongo – Emerged from Rosario Central, it is currently in Sporting CP. He handles the midfield in a great way.
Steering wheel: Maximo Perrone – Former Vélez who plays for Manchester City, because they quickly set their sights on him. Elegant left-handed central midfielder.
Steering wheel: Valentin Carboni – The Italian Inter coach, son of the former Lanús and Banfield footballer, Ezequiel “Kely” Carboni, dazzled the CT with his enormous technical qualities. He will be the one who will wear number 10.
Forward: Luka Romero – Another great hope. Left-handed, talented, currently at Lazio in Italy. He has a giant talent.
Forward: Brian Aguirre – Winger who plays for Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario, where he has already taken continuity from the hand of Heinze, and who has a lot of confidence in himself to face and make a difference.
Forward: Ignacio Maestro Puch – He is not usually a starter at Atlético Tucumán but when he enters he always shows those flashes of superiority to the average for boys his age. He will seek to be the top scorer of the tournament.
