After the hard and hard-fought victory against Uzbekistan in the debut of the Under 20 World Cup that he is hosting in his country, the selection Argentinawho reversed the result and won 2-1 with goals from Alejo Véliz and Valentín Carboninow I know will measure with Guatemalafor the second date of Group A that also integrates New Zealand.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about this match that will be played this Tuesday, May 23, regarding the XI that Argentine coach Javier Mascherano has in mind, who will seek a victory that seals his qualification for the next round.
Possible lineup of Argentina to play against Guatemala
Goalkeeper: Federico Gómes Gerth – The goalkeeper has already played in the South American, where he did not show his best level, and Masche gives him the confidence again so that he can demonstrate his conditions.
Right back: Agustín Giay – The man from San Lorenzo is one of the indisputables of this squad. Captain, he was booked on his debut.
Central defender: Lautaro Di Lollo – The Boca Juniors youth central defender is highly regarded and will go from the start, just like in friendlies.
Central Defender: Valentin Gomez – Second central, left-handed, who has already shown his abilities in Vélez Sarsfield, where he is, and who seeks to consolidate himself in the selection.
Left-back: Valentín Barco – Finally, the boy from Boca won the position from the Argentinian winger on loan in Barcelona from Spain Román Vega, and Masche returns to give him ownership.
Midfielder: Mateo Tanlongo – Emerged from Rosario Central, it is currently in Sporting CP. He handles the midfield in a great way. He was booked on debut.
Steering wheel: Maximo Perrone – Former Vélez who plays for Manchester City, because they quickly set their sights on him. Elegant left-handed central midfielder.
Steering wheel: Valentin Carboni – The Italian Inter coach, son of the former Lanús and Banfield footballer, Ezequiel “Kely” Carboni, dazzled the CT with his enormous technical qualities. He will be the one to wear number 10. He scored the winning goal in his debut.
Forward: Matías Soulé – Another great hope. Left-handed, talented, currently at Juventus in Italy. He has a giant talent.
Forward: Brian Aguirre – Winger who plays for Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario, where he has already taken continuity at the hands of Heinze, and who has a lot of confidence in himself to face and make a difference.
Forward: Alejo Veliz – The striker from Rosario Central beat Maestro Puch, from Atlético Tucumán, and took advantage of it with a goal. He has the arch between his eyebrows.
