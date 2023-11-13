The Argentine National Team will face the most complicated matches of this 2023 at the end of the calendar year since it will play, in the South American Qualifiers towards the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026, against Uruguay at home and against Brazil at the Maracaná Stadium . The first of these matches will be against Marcelo Bielsa’s Celeste and coach Lionel Scaloni is already beginning to draw up the team he will send to the Bombonera grass next Thursday, November 16 at 9 p.m.
The coach who became world champion at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar made a call with many well-known names but the return of some other important ones compared to the previous call, such as Ángel di María, Paulo Dybala and Marcos Acuña since Both were injured. In addition, it should be mentioned that the coach is looking for variants in the full-back positions since, for the right side, he called Pablo Maffeo, a Spanish player from Mallorca but with an Argentine mother, while for the left he called Francisco Ortega, a former player. from Vélez and who performs very well at Olympiacos in Greece.
As for the team he will send to the field, it is expected to be very similar to those he has been commanding in recent matches with many of the world champions among his starters. Therefore, this is the possible starting eleven of the Albiceleste to face the Celeste for Date 5 of the South American Qualifiers:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez
Side right: Nahuel Molina Lucero
Advocate central: Cristian Romero
Advocate central: Nicolás Otamendi
Side left: Nicolás Tagliafico
Midfielder right: Rodrigo de Paul
Midfielder central: Alexis Mac Allister
Midfielder left: Enzo Fernandez
Hitch:Lionel Messi
Extreme right: Ángel di María
Forward center: Lautaro Martínez
