For the third and last date of Group A of the Sub 20 world that takes place in the Argentine Republic, the local team led by Javier Mascherano he won, thrashed and liked his counterpart from New Zealand: it was 5 to 0, with goals from Maestro Puch, Infantino, Luka Romero, Brian Aguirre from a penalty and Alejo Véliz.
Although he was already classified to the next instance before playing this match, the commitment played at the Bicentennial of San Juan helped those of “Jefecito” to continue establishing themselves in search of playing the grand final, which will be on June 11 in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Plata.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about the possible XI that Javier Mascherano will stop for the round of 16 of the competition, against Nigeria, this Wednesday. Come on.
Goalkeeper: Federico Gómes Gerth – The goalkeeper has already played in the South American, where he did not show his best level, and Masche gives him the confidence again so that he can demonstrate his conditions.
Right back: Agustín Giay – The man from San Lorenzo is one of the indisputables of this squad. Captain.
Central defender: Lautaro Di Lollo – The Boca Juniors youth central defender is highly regarded and will go from the start, just like in friendlies. He displaces Tomás Avilés.
Central Defender: Valentin Gomez – Second central, left-handed, who has already shown his abilities in Vélez Sarsfield, where he is, and who seeks to consolidate himself in the selection.
Left-back: Valentín Barco – The boy from Boca won the position from the Argentinian winger on loan in Barcelona from Spain, Román Vega.
Midfielder: Federico Redondo – The Argentinos Juniors midfielder will take his place, for what is presumed, the one that emerged from Rosario Central is currently in Sporting CP, Mateo Tanlongo. He handles the midfield in a great way.
Steering wheel: Maximo Perrone – Former Vélez who plays for Manchester City, because they quickly set their sights on him. Elegant left-handed central midfielder.
Midfielder: Luka Romero – The coach of the Italian Inter Valentín Carboni, son of the former Lanús and Banfield footballer, Ezequiel “Kely” Carboni, dazzled the CT with his enormous technical qualities and performed a lot, but the Lazio star broke it against New Zealand and would win his place.
Forward: Matías Soulé – Another great hope. Left-handed, talented, currently at Juventus in Italy. He has a giant talent.
Forward: Brian Aguirre – The man from Newell’s is ahead of the winger who plays in Huracán, Juan Gauto. He has a lot of confidence in himself to face and make a difference to his rivals.
Forward: Alejo Veliz – The goalscorer from Rosario Central beat Maestro Puch, from Atlético Tucumán, and every time he scores a goal. He has the arch between his eyebrows.
#formation #Argentina #play #Nigeria #World #Cup
Leave a Reply