With the classification to round of 16 already sealedAfter the 3-0 victory against Guatemala in the second game and the 2-1 success against Uzbekistan at the start, the Argentine team will close their participation in the group stage of the Sub 20 world that is disputed in his country facing New Zealand, which is in second place with four units.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about the probable XI that Javier Mascherano will stop, for the match that will be played this Friday, May 26, starting at 6:00 p.m. in San Juan.
Possible line-up for Argentina to play against New Zealand
Goalkeeper: Federico Gómes Gerth – The goalkeeper has already played in the South American, where he did not show his best level, and Masche gives him the confidence again so that he can demonstrate his conditions.
Right back: Agustín Giay – The man from San Lorenzo is one of the indisputables of this squad. Captain, he was booked on his debut.
Central defender: Lautaro Di Lollo – The Boca Juniors youth central defender is highly regarded and will go from the start, just like in friendlies. He will replace Tomás Avilés.
Central Defender: Valentin Gomez – Second central, left-handed, who has already shown his abilities in Vélez Sarsfield, where he is, and who seeks to consolidate himself in the selection.
Left back: Román Vega – The boy from Boca Valentín Barco won the position from the Argentinian side on loan in Barcelona in Spain, but when “Barquito” has a problem, Vega will have the chance.
Midfielder: Mateo Tanlongo – Emerged from Rosario Central, it is currently in Sporting CP. He handles the midfield in a great way. He was booked on debut.
Steering wheel: Maximo Perrone – Former Vélez who plays for Manchester City, because they quickly set their sights on him. Elegant left-handed central midfielder.
Midfielder: Luka Romero – The coach of the Italian Inter Valentín Carboni, son of the former Lanús and Banfield footballer, Ezequiel “Kely” Carboni, dazzled the CT with his enormous technical qualities and performed a lot, but he is touched and that is why Romero will enter in his place.
Forward: Matías Soulé – Another great hope. Left-handed, talented, currently at Juventus in Italy. He has a giant talent.
Forward: Juan Gauto – Winger who plays in Huracán, where he has already gained continuity, and who has a lot of confidence in himself to face and make a difference.
Forward: Alejo Veliz – The striker from Rosario Central beat Maestro Puch, from Atlético Tucumán, and took advantage of it with a goal. He has the arch between his eyebrows.
