With Lionel messi At the head, the Argentine team will present a strong replacement on the last date against Bolivia. What is the possible training? Here, the names Scaloni has in mind.
Argentina is already classified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América. Last Monday, they beat Paraguay 1-0 and now they depend on themselves to finish first in Group A. To do this, they will have to beat Bolivia on the last date in their area.
Although the meeting is important for the final location of the albicelestes in Group A, Lionel scaloni I would have decided to put on the court a highly alternative team with players who have not had too many minutes in the competition. Anyway, the captain would be present to be the emblem as in previous matches.
In turn, those who have a yellow card and are in danger of suspension would not be present against Bolivia either. So things, nor Emiliano Martínez, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa they would play this Monday.
So, what is the possible formation of Argentina to face Bolivia? The next: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña; Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodríguez, Nicolás Domínguez; Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero and Ángel Correa.
