The world champions are presented again on a new FIFA Date and this time it takes place within the framework of a tour of Asia in which the Albiceleste will face Australia, whom they faced in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and Indonesia. Looking ahead to these matches, Lionel Scaloni cited many players who became champions in the recent World Cup. It must also be taken into account that the coaching staff is already beginning to think about the possible team that will defend the Copa América title next year.
Looking ahead to these matches on Asian soil, the Argentine coach plans to see all the players he called up in action and for them to add minutes. Especially, facing the duel against the oceanic, he will stop many of the starters who played during the tournament that allowed him to add the third star to the Argentine National Team.
It should be noted that for these two matches, Scaloni has summoned a good number of players who can join the group and be part of this new World Cup process that is about to begin in September when he receives Ecuador and visits Bolivia at the start of the Qualifiers. conmebol. Facundo Medina (24 years old, Lens left-handed defender), Alejandro Garnacho (18 years old, Manchester United winger), Giovanni Simeone (27 years old, Napoli forward) or Facundo Buonanotte (18 years old, Brighton midfielder) are some of those who joined to the group for this tour and that they can earn a fixed place for the calls to come.
Now, taking into account what has been said recently, this is the probable starting eleven that Lionel Scaloni will send to face the “Socceroos” at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez
defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuna
midfielders: Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Giovanni Lo Celso
strikers: Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Ángel di María
