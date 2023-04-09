Henry Martín is signing his best semester in America. The national striker is, by far, the scoring leader in the MX League, and his presence in the Coapa nest is vital on and off the field. His goals are not only synonymous with points in favor of those of Fernando Ortiz, in the same way today more than ever he has a leading figure inside the dressing room, this after heir to the captain’s badge that Guillermo Ochoa left available.
For this reason, it is reported that Henry has drawn the attention of soccer in Brazil and the same soccer in Saudi Arabia. However, the ‘9’ does not consider leaving the box in the country’s capital in any way unless an offer from Europe arrives. In America they do not feel a real risk of losing the ‘Bomba’ in the summer, but the board understands that it is better to be prepared for any emergency and they already have a replacement option for the World Cup on the table.
According to information from Azteca Deportes, Luca Martínez Dupuy, a 21-year-old Mexican striker who plays for Rosario Central is the name that he manages within the club in the face of any option that Henry leaves the squad. It is not the first time that the Mexican-Argentine soccer player is linked to the team from the center of the country and in fact the youth has already expressed his desire to at some point reach the Liga MX and wear the América shirt.
