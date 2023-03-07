On Wednesday we will have two authentic Champions League matches to reflect on which one to watch. Although on paper PSG – Bayern Munich seems the game to follow, Tottenham and Milan accompany the day with a very even tie. The 1-0 in favor of Milan in the first leg gives them a slight advantage, but a goal in favor in a Champions League tie does not assure you anything, as Real Madrid already showed us last year. Here you can see the possible line-ups of the teams for Wednesday’s game:
BY-Forster: Hugo Lloris’s injury is one of the most sensitive for Antonio Conte, but Forster has already taken the role of starting goalkeeper and has been leaving details in recent games.
LD – Emerson Royal: Emerson has been gaining confidence at Tottenham and for Conte’s winger scheme he fits perfectly.
DFC- Romero: The Argentine is one of the central defenders in fashion and it is for good things. Romero has established himself as a great central defender worldwide and is the strong point of Tottenham’s defense.
DFC-Dier: At times he is highly criticized in England, but it doesn’t matter who is the coach, Dier ends up playing a lot of minutes and also in important games.
DFC-Lenglet: The French central defender has revived in the Premier League after not having minutes at Barcelona and now closes the defense of three Spurs central defenders.
LI – Ben Davies: The other winger is the Welshman. Conte has shown great confidence in him and he doesn’t fall out of a lineup.
MC – Skipp: This is the other position where Tottenham have lost a starter. With Bentancur out for the remainder of the season, Skipp has taken the reins of the midfield and is now the one leading the team.
MC-Hojberg: The Dane is one of Tottenham’s most important players. He gets on very well with Harry Kane and that can only mean danger.
ED-Kulusevski: Kulusevski has revealed himself to the world as a great scorer and is one of the immovable for Conte.
DC – Harry Kane: One of the best strikers in the Premier. Aside from being a great finisher, he associates very well with Spurs’ attacking players and creates danger on every ball he touches.
EI- They are: Kane’s dance partner. Between the two of them they have pulled a team that has left something to be desired in recent years and the Korean creates almost all the team’s spoilage by himself.
What the Tottenham lineup would look like on the pitch (5-2-3)
Goalie:Forster
defenses: Emerson, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Davies
Midfielders: Skipp, Hojberg
strikers: Kulusevski, Kane, Son
BY: Maignan– You were already one of the revelation goalkeepers last season and coming back from injury is great for the team.
RB: Saelemaekers– The young Belgian is beginning to be very important in the Italian team and will be the right winger on Wednesday.
CB: Kalulu– Another of the youngsters on the defensive line. The Frenchman is having a great season so far.
CBD: Kjaer– The experience and seniority of the defense are provided by the Danish. In charge of organizing his team, he has taken an important role in Milan.
CB: Thiaw– Injuries have given you the opportunity to enter the eleven and now you never seem to want to leave. He has played it all since February.
LI: Theo– One of the pillars of the team. The left winger is one of the best in the world and his great power makes him very effective both in attack and defense.
MC: Krunic– The Bosnian has not finished earning his place in the eleven, but he is increasingly entering it.
MC: Tonali– Another of the pillars of the team. The Italian is one of the players who no longer remain, quality, class and elegance.
ED: Brahim Diaz– The Spaniard landed on his feet in the team and has made a permanent spot in Milan’s eleven. It is not very clear if in the end the Italian team will exercise the purchase option, but at the moment it is very important for them.
EI: Leao– The youngster on whom Milan wants to base its project for the future. The Portuguese is outstanding due to his power and overflow, as well as his good handling with both legs.
DC: Giroud– One of the most underrated strikers of this generation. The Frenchman has triumphed wherever he has gone and is a great playmaker.
What the formation would look like: 5-2-3
Goalie: maignan
Defenses: Saelmaekers, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Theo
Midfielders: Krunic, Tonali
Forwards: Brahim, Giroud, Leão
