The Spanish team will arrive at the World Cup in Qatar with one of the most powerful teams in the tournament. It does not arrive as one of the favorites, but as one of the selections that can “surprise”. Luis Enrique has formed a team with many alternatives, he has more than two reliable players per position and a wide variety of schemes. Here we leave you the possible eleven:
It has been the great bet of Luis Enrique. De Gea has been relegated from the national team because of him. He is a fairly reliable goalkeeper between the posts, if he comes to the match with confidence he can be one of the keys to this team.
After several years of performances below his level, it seems that the best Dani is back. He was seen with Real Madrid at the end of last season and he is expected to arrive in Qatar with this version. He is a holder more than insured.
It is today the safest center in Spain. He adapts perfectly to what Luis Enrique asks of him and his position is guaranteed. What is to be decided is his companion. Below we discuss the options.
A priori he is the starter despite the fact that he can rotate with Eric García. The other alternative that is being considered for this World Cup is the return of Sergio Ramos. If the camero is back in shape in this first part of the season, he can come to Qatar as a starter.
He is Luis Enrique’s trusted winger. Although they did not start in the best way, today he is one of the heavyweights of this team. Jordi will face what will probably be his last World Cup playing as a starter.
A unique and unrepeatable player. Led by Luis Enrique, he will play his last World Cup. After twelve years in the elite the helm of our team will leave. It will surely be the last dance of Sergio Busquets in the selection.
He is one of the most decisive players in the world. He oozes quality. Pedri Potter is only 20 years old one of the most important players in this team. The future of this team passes through his boots.
Another of the players called to lead this team in the future. If these three players are fit, it is impossible for any other player to take their place. The midfield will be made up of Barcelona players.
He is a player that Luis Enrique likes a lot. One of the things for which he stands out the most is pressing after a loss. He does not have a 100% guaranteed position but it would not be unusual to see him as a starter in important games.
It is the same case as that of Sarabia. A player that Luis Enrique likes a lot because he stands out in the game without the ball. Álvaro will arrive in Qatar 2022 a priori as the national team’s starting striker.
He is the player who has to lead the Spanish forward. The goal falls out of his pockets. Ansu is a reality, if he comes back from his injury well and doesn’t relapse, he has his job assured.
#eleven #starter #Spanish #team #Qatar #World #Cup #team #alternatives
Leave a Reply