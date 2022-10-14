The ‘mattress’ team is preparing to face a tough LaLiga rival, Athletic Club. The importance of this match is quite high for the rojiblancos and it is that to continue competing in the domestic competition, they obviously need to get the three points. However, Atlético de Madrid comes from drawing 0-0 due to Champions League duties, against Bruges, a rival that at times seemed to be an affordable one and they could not get the result. Next, we review what would be the possible alignment of Aleti against Athletic Club.
Q: Oblak: The leader of the team and the one who defends the gates of the arch, an undisputed starter, is Jan Oblak. The Slovenian is one of the best in the world and it is clear that he will continue to be a starter without a doubt at Aleti del Cholo.
DFI: Reinildo: The Brazilian winger most of the time does a good job when he is lined up and to print more dynamism in the counterattack attack, it is very important.
CFD: Gimenez: In the pair of central defenders, the Uruguayan has become a faithful and fundamental piece for Diego Simeone. He will very surely have a starting role against Athletic.
CFD: Savic: The second couple in the system of central defenders is Savic, who in almost all his performances, provides a high share of security in the background.
DFD: – Molina: Another of the players that they will have in the last defensive line is possibly Molina, with the first intention of defending and going out quickly.
MC: Saul: The Spaniard and already traveled in the red and white institution, will most likely see action against Athletic Club.
MC: Lemar: Lemar is a player who picks up the pace and prints a lot of quality in the game’s transitions. A very interesting piece and very possibly he will see ownership against Athletic.
MC: Kondogbia: The midfielder with the most defensive characteristics without a doubt. Due to his physical prowess and his ability to cut off the opponent’s game, Kondogbia will most likely be one of those who start against Athletic Club.
MC: Koke: The leader of midfield without a doubt. Koke, it’s from the club captains.
DI: Griezmann: The French whenever he enters a complicated match, unlocks and provides solutions. After agreeing with Barça for his signing, Griezmann will surely be one of the headlines from now on.
DD: Morata: Morata is going through a good goalscoring moment and aims to be one of the starters in the offensive defense.
