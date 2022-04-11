This will be the eleven that the Basque coach will use to sneak into the top four teams in Europe:
The Argentine goalkeeper is the one chosen by Unai Emery for the Champions League and La Liga. At first he came to Villarreal to be a substitute, but in a couple of years he has turned the tables.
The Argentine is an exceptional footballer. It was in Villarreal where he was discovered as a right back, and since then he has owned that band.
The center of the defense will be occupied by the Spanish duo. The young and the experienced. Raúl Albiol will command one of the most important defenses in Spanish football.
At his side the future star if he is not already: Pau Torres. The boy from town who led the team of his life to glory.
The left wing will be for Pervis Estupiñán. It is possible that Alfonso Pedraza will end up taking ownership away from him. It is one of the less clear positions.
The midfield will be commanded by Dani Parejo. The Spanish footballer is being the best in recent months.
Accompanying the former Valencianista we will find Étienne Capoue. One of the players who has given Villarreal the most performance in recent seasons. Player of those who no longer remain.
On one side the signing of the winter market: Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine was not having too much prominence at Tottenham, and he came to the Castellón team to regain his tone.
The Frenchman will be the last member of this midfield that will try to stop the offensive waves of Bayern Munich. Great start to the year.
Upstairs will play two of the best strikers in the league. In the first place, Gerard Moreno, who despite not having the best season of his career, is showing that not even injuries can beat him.
At his side Danjuma will play. The skillful Dutch winger has become one of the best signings in the entire league. In just 30 games he has already accumulated fourteen goals and four assists.
