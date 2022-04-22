Valencia reaches the final of the Copa del Rey after keeping their best players to get to the point. This is the possible eleven that Bordalás will take out:
He is the starting goalkeeper for Valencia. Throughout the season he has been under the sticks and in the grand final it will be no different.
One of the toughest full-backs in the competition is Valencia. If he doesn’t lose his nerve, he could be a key factor in Bordalás’ defensive approach.
He has been playing good games. His central position is assured, what remains to be known is who will be his companion.
Despite being better as a midfielder, the opportunity for Valencia to come out with everything is that he plays as a central defender. He is a player with a lot of projection who has been international in that position.
One of the best left backs in all of Spain. The captain will be the starter to try to bring joy to all the fans. His contribution is very important for this team.
A star that has been fading will have his chance to show the world that they were wrong about him at Leipzig. He has many ballots to be a starter.
A tough player where they exist. He covers a lot of ground and manages all the circumstances of the game very well. A priori he will be a starter in the engine room.
He is the guide of this team. Soler and ten more for the Copa del Rey grand final where they will have to travel to Seville, where Betis will be more than comfortable.
He came from the Spurs to play games like this. Quality overflows in his boots. He has a great opportunity to knock on Luis Enrique’s door.
After several years at the highest level, he will have the opportunity to do something great with Valencia. Despite not being at the level with which he began to stand out, he can contribute a lot to this team.
The Uruguayan will start at the point of attack of Bordalás’ team. The Spanish coach has a lot of faith in him and a priori he will start ahead of Hugo Duro, who will wait his turn on the bench.
