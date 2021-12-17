This day the Premier rests, which favors Manchester United, which has recently changed coaches and needs to work with the team to find its identity. With the arrival of Ragnick, the team seems to have regained confidence and they have three consecutive victories that place them two points behind the fourth place that gives access to the Champions League, after having been far behind due to poor results.
The red devils They visit Newcastle on December 27, and they will have to take advantage of it to win a victory, since it is the last meeting before the north of England is strengthened thanks to the multimillion-dollar investment received. This weekend therefore the Premier will stop and the players will be able to rest before the legendary Boxin Day. In England more games are played at Christmas parties, taking advantage of the holidays of fans and especially children, so they can enjoy a great match between two historical two days after Christmas.
For the match, Cristiano Ronaldo will be the reference, as Cavani will not be available. Neither will Varane nor Pogba arrive at the party, until 2022 we will not see them short. On the other hand, they are doubt and it seems that they will not arrive: Lindelöf, Mata, Martial, Matic, Martial and Wan-Bissaka. Luckily for Ragnick, players like Bruno Fernandes and De Gea will be ready for the eleven, since right now they are, together with Cristiano, the most important players on the team. Bruno is being the difference in the center of the field, finding Cristiano at all times, while De Gea is saving a team that often has waters in defense. Let’s see the most likely lineup:
De Gea; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo.
#eleven #Manchester #United #Newcastle
Leave a Reply